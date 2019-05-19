Entertainment roundup: Santi releases debut album ‘Mandy and The Jungle’; Asa releases new single ‘The Beginning’ after five-year hiatus | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Santi releases debut project ‘Mandy and The Jungle’

Santi is clearly one of the mascots of Nigeria’s alté scene, with lush, deeply emotive singles like Sparky, Icy, Freaky and a penchant for dipping music videos in retro-horror aesthetics. His hotly anticipated debut album Mandy and The Jungle arrived on Thursday and social media went into a buzz. Towering and impressive, you can stream the album below.

 

Asa releases new single ‘The Beginning’ after five-year hiatus

How refreshing it was to have a new song from Asa this week. Titled The Beginning, a single off her upcoming album, Asa sings about abandonment, conflict, and starting afresh. It’s a shimmering piece of music, quintessentially Asa, and now we want the album more than ever.

Lupita Nyong’o nominated for Best Villain and Best Performance the MTV Movie & TV Awards

If you want to see Lupita Nyong’o play a villain, then watch Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror film. Her performances were brilliant and it has fetched her two MTV Movie & TV Awards nods in the category of Best Villain and Best Performance in a Movie. How did Nyong’o celebrate her nominations? Posting on Instagram a BTS clip of her make-up artist transforming her into the menacing villain in the film.

Netflix delivers season five trailer for ‘Black Mirror’

It’s hard to make much sense of a Black Mirror trailer, but you have got all the staples here: some familiar actors (Hello, Miley Cyrus), some eerie technology, and plenty of gorgeous shots. Three new episodes arrive Netflix on June 5, 2019.

CBS’ unveils trailer for upcoming comedy ‘Bobs Hearts Abishola’

Folake Olowofoyeku (WestworldThe Gifted) plays the lead role in CBS new comedy Bobs Hearts Abishola. Her forceful, exaggerated accent aside, the show does have some promise and we can’t wait for September.

 

