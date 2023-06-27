Vybz 94.5 FM – Your 24/7 Source for the Latest Afrobeats Hits and Trending Artists

Vybz 94.5 FM, the leading Afrobeats visual music radio station based in Lagos, is making a significant impact locally and globally with its dynamic programming and commitment to showcasing the best of African music.

With a focus on “More Music, Less Talk,” Vybz 94.5 FM offers an unparalleled 24-hour Afrobeats musical experience, captivating listeners and cementing its position as a go-to platform for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Since receiving commercial broadcast approval from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on December 13, 2022, Vybz 94.5 FM has become a powerful platform that empowers women in the industry and celebrates the richness of African musical talent.

The station takes pride in discovering emerging artists and tracks from the thriving Afrobeats and World Music scene.

With meticulous curation from major music platforms like TikTok, Shazam, Snap, Boomplay, YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and Turntable Charts, Vybz 94.5 FM ensures that its playlist is always up-to-date with the latest trends and showcases promising talents. Additionally, the station collaborates with renowned international labels from the USA, UK, and Jamaica to introduce its audience to fresh, exciting music.

Catering to a target audience aged 14 to 45 in Lagos, Vybz 94.5 FM has garnered an impressive listenership of over 851,000 in the city alone, with an additional 200,000 global streamers. Its diverse programming resonates with the youth and the social class with disposable income, making it an attractive advertising platform for major brands such as MTN, Airtel, HP, Colgate, SAA, Joy, Red Bull, Tecno, Itel, Pernod, and more.

Recognizing the power of collaboration, Vybz 94.5 FM has partnered with influential brands like Boomplay, Platoon, Trace TV, FILMhouse Cinema, The Observatory, Hard Rock Cafe, Rhapsody’s, and Casper & Gambini’s. These collaborations expand the station’s reach and provide listeners with exclusive experiences that go beyond traditional radio.

As Vybz 94.5 FM continues to captivate audiences and build strategic alliances, its influence on the music industry extends beyond Nigeria. With its exceptional programming and commitment to promoting Afrobeats, the station is set to make a lasting impact on a global scale.

Immerse yourself in the pulsating world of Afrobeats by visiting VybzFM.com and tuning in to Vybz 94.5 FM Lagos.

Stay updated by following @Vybz945fm on all social media platforms and prepare to groove to the irresistible beats and captivating moments that Vybz 94.5 FM brings.