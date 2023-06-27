IKEDC Denies Reports of Electricity Tariff Increase, Labels it Fake News

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has strongly refuted recent claims suggesting that it intends to raise electricity tariffs for its customers starting from July 1, 2023. In a statement released on its official website on Monday, June 26, 2023, the company categorically denied the reports and labeled them as fake news.

The controversy emerged after an online news platform published an article on Sunday, June 25, 2023, asserting that electricity distribution companies were planning to implement tariff increments due to the fluctuation of the naira in the exchange rate market. The report alleged that IKEDC had sent text messages to its customers, informing them of the upcoming tariff increase set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

According to the published message attributed to IKEDC, it stated, “Dear Customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on July 1st due to the floating exchange rate. MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1. We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 – 16 supply hours per day).”

Dismissing the purported increment report, IKEDC emphasized that it was false and urged its customers to disregard any information not issued directly by the company. In its official statement, IKEDC addressed its customers, stating, “Public Notice: Avoid Fake News. Dear Esteemed Customer, if the information is not from or on any of our social media handles, then it is not true.”

IKEDC further directed its customers to rely on its verified communication channels, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and its official website, for reliable updates and information regarding their services. The company encouraged its customers to follow them on social media or visit their website at www.ikejaelectric.com for authentic information and updates.

The IKEDC’s swift response aimed to dispel the misinformation circulating among its customer base and reiterate its commitment to providing accurate and transparent information about its services.

