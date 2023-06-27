Peter Obi Expresses Concern Over Alaba Market Demolitions, Calls for Sensitivity in Government Actions

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party member, Mr. Peter Obi, has voiced his reaction to the recent demolition of buildings at the Alaba International Market by the Lagos State Government.

Obi acknowledged that while some demolitions may be justified, he expressed concern about the impact on innocent individuals who were ill-informed or misguided.

Emphasizing the government’s responsibility to care for and protect its citizens, Obi called for corrective measures to planning or zoning violations that are not overly punitive or insensitive.

The Lagos State Government initiated the removal of distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market, located in the Ojo Local Government Area, starting on June 16.

The joint exercise involved the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Task Force. The government stated that the exercise aimed to prevent potential disasters.

Obi stressed that Nigerian citizens should not face unexpected hardships and urged for a more considerate approach to such actions.

The statement read: “Recently, there have been reports of widespread government demolition of so-called ‘illegal’ structures erected by some innocent Nigerian citizens in error. We face a paradox: with a 70 million housing deficit and vast unmet housing needs nationwide, some resort to self-help by building structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices, and stores. Invariably, some of these structures were either not approved or were built with the tacit collusion or approval of the local authorities.

“While some of these ongoing demolitions may be excusable, they have nonetheless, left many victims, mostly ordinary people who erred innocently or were ill-informed or misguided. Necessary corrective measures to planning or zoning violations by governments need not be punitive or unduly insensitive.

“There should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action. I respectfully appeal to various governmental authorities to marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes, with consideration for human feelings and necessary compassion.

“In Nigeria, we live in a time of extreme difficulties for citizens because of stagnated income, spiralling inflation, huge unemployment escalating socio-economic costs, and high costs of living.

“Nigerian citizens should, therefore, not be subjected to the additional stress of unexpected hardship. Moreover, the various concerned governments should consider paying compensation to those who have lost properties and livelihoods in these unfortunate demolitions to ameliorate their suffering. Such compensation should fall under the rubric of eminent domain that is applicable for properties and assets acquired or demolished in the public interest.

“It cannot ever be overemphasized that the primary duty of any government is the responsibility to care for and protect her citizens.”