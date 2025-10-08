We are not just solving healthcare challenges; we are redesigning how Africans experience care – says Abiola Ayilara, Founder and CEO of MyQura

The TikTok Effect: How Nigerian Songs Are Blowing Up Internationally

Abiola Ayilara, a nurse informaticist turned healthtech entrepreneur, is leading a new wave of innovation in African healthcare with MyQura, the continent’s first AI-enabled, culturally sensitive homecare ecosystem.

With more than 18 years of clinical and informatics experience, a Master’s in Health Informatics from Sheffield Hallam University (UK), and advanced training in healthcare analytics and artificial intelligence, Ayilara is bridging the gap between frontline patient care and digital technology.

Her journey into innovation was personal. After witnessing a close family member struggle following a critical illness due to inadequate homecare support, she recognized a systemic gap in Nigeria’s healthcare system. Refusing to accept the status quo, she created MyQura, a platform designed to transform how Africans experience care.

● Founder & CEO of MyQura, a fast-growing healthtech startup established in 2021.

● Leading a 25-member team driving Africa’s digital health transformation.

● Built an AI-powered app (iOS & Android) with over 1,000 active users and a 75% retention rate.

● Trained 800+ caregivers and delivered services to 120+ paying clients, generating $150,000 in revenue.

● Achieved 98% client satisfaction and secured partnerships with hospitals and pharmacies.

● Currently raising $1M in pre-seed funding to expand into three Nigerian states and scale to $2M ARR within 18 months.

Ayilara is not simply building another health app; she is pioneering a movement. MyQura integrates family-first, community-based care with locally trained caregivers, enhanced by AI-driven monitoring and support.

“We’re not just solving healthcare challenges; we’re redesigning how Africans experience care, affordable, trusted, and culturally aligned,” says Ayilara.

Africa’s home care market is projected to reach $10 billion by 2030. With MyQura targeting over $3 billion in revenue within five years, Ayilara is positioning her startup alongside Africa’s leading healthtech disruptors such as Helium Health and mPharma.

From hospital wards to investor boardrooms, Abiola Ayilara’s journey reflects vision, resilience, and the courage to disrupt. She is proving that Africa’s healthcare future will be shaped not only by doctors and engineers, but also by innovators who merge compassion with technology.

Abiola Ayilara isn’t just building a startup; she’s rewriting the future of healthcare in Africa.

📍 Follow her journey: www.myqura.org | @myquracare