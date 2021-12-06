Wentors announces Mfon Ekpo as new board member to drive inclusion of women

Wentors is excited to announce that we are adding a new member to our board who will bring an additional layer of expertise and insight to our work in the personal development industry. In the past year, we have worked nonstop to make sure that even more women in technology participate and are retained in the technology industry and we have done this by providing these wentees with access to expert guidance from women in top tier organizations across the world.

“We are not in a hurry to fill up board member roles, but one thing we are intentional about doing is that as we find the people we are looking for and as the opportunity presents itself, we take it,” EduAbasi said as she made this announcement to the team at Wentors before deciding to make the news public.

We believe the timing and person is both right for us.

Mfon Ekpo has championed the cause and has received national and international recognition for helping women in Africa, Europe and the United States translate their ideas into strategic income-generating and sustainable businesses in diverse industries including tech. It is this wealth of knowledge and expertise she brings to Wentors.

We know as we intensify our drive to nurture women in technology everywhere, Mfon Ekpo is the right addition to the board.

Mfon Ekpo, who is currently the CEO of The Discovery Centre, a training organization that specializes in developing effective and technological advanced systems, strategy and structures for organizational and individual development.

An astute professional with multiple degrees in Maritime Law, Business Law, Journalism, Neurolinguistic programming, Project Management and Negotiation, Mfon, an international speaker and a coach to top CEOs, industry and thought leaders, who have also worked and trained for the British High Commission, The Supreme Court of Nigeria, National Judicial Institute and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria amongst others.

We realize that there is a gap in the technology industry especially for women in technology and we want to make mentorship more accessible and Mfon’s diverse plethora of professional experience would help us create more viable solutions for women in technology and the industry at large.

As an organization, we are excited about this move and as we build a community that nurtures women in technology everywhere, we look towards the work ahead and the impact we would create together.