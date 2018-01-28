We’ve given free and qualitative education to over 15,000 children – DG Rochas Foundation, Uluoma Rochas

The Rochas Foundation held its South West conference on January 25, 2018, where youth were urged to focus on capacity building as a means of aiding their personal development and creating opportunities for themselves.

The Director-General, Rochas Foundation, Uluoma Rochas, said the Rochas Foundation conference aims to “inspire the old students of the Foundation to be the best they can be”.

She said, “The Rochas Foundation is 20 years old. And, over time we have given free and qualitative education to over 15,000 children. Of those 15,000, we have 4,000 old students. Meaning they have graduated from the University and are now in the world. Some of them looking for jobs, some already working.

“So, this conference is a yearly exercise that keyed in to bring the family together. It is supposed to keep a track on what they are doing and to inspire them to be the best that they can be. Because the Rochas Foundation dream can only be successful and sustained through the alumni old students.”

Speaking on what motivated the Foundation, she said:

“The founder and the president, who is my dad did not have a good and clear opportunity to good education because of his background, and he had a pact with God. That if God educates and blesses him, he would bless and educate others.

“And so, he decided twenty years ago, to get some of the children, that he was bringing together and giving food, into school.”

She added, “I am very happy with what we have done. I was so excited when I saw one of our ROFOSA members, who started a business and he is doing well. So, this is a conference that brings the family together and, when we see some of their successes, it just encourages us to do more, to educate more children.”

“The international arm of the Foundation (Rochas Foundation College of Africa) gives education to five children from every one of the 55 African countries. These are children who are orphaned by Ebola crisis, victims of war and so on. So, we bring them to Nigeria and give them a proper education.

“We also go into IDP camps through the ARO and Rochas Foundation, where we take the school to the streets. So for those who cannot find their way to the classroom, we take the schools to them.”

Addressing the students, the CEO of Zinox Technologies, Leo Stan Ekeh, urged them to make the best of the array of opportunities the 21st Century has to offer.

He said, “Be who you are, be determined to achieve and most importantly, be close to your God.”

“Focus on personal development to achieve bigger wealth.”