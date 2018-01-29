I don’t care, people will always talk | Kokun Foundation boss speaks on criticism of his brand

The Rochas Foundation, held its South West conference, January 25, 2018, where old students, under the aegis, ROFOSA, gathered together to be inspired by the likes of Tara Fela-Durotoye; CEO of Zinox Technologies, Leo Stan Ekeh; and some members of the Rochas Okorocha family.

Also present at the conference was the founder of Kokun Foundation, Adepeju Olukokun, who had in 2017, come under fire for “snitching” on his friend, Tonto Dikeh, someone who had been an active participant in his charities.

He had publicly shared a private conversation between him and Ms. Dike, where the actress declared her hatred for one of the sponsors of the foundation – the owner of a luxury boutique known as Babatunde Rufai.

Rufai, in return, had replied Tonto, saying he she only “hates that a black man with a hope and future is making waves and touching lives of people”.

The internet also attacked Tonto, questioning her newly found faith, if she is truly born again, while Kokun’s loyalty as a friend to Tonto was subsequently questioned more.

When asked why he decided to start the Kokun Foundation, he said, it’s because it is what he loves doing best. Also, considering his background – he did not explain further.

Shrugging his shoulders, he said he does not mind if people criticise him for putting up his philanthropic works on social media, “people will always talk”, he added.

Talking about his relationship with the actress, Tonto Dikeh, he said they have remained “friendly”.

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh is about to start a reality show, “King Tonto” and when Olukokun was asked what he thinks about it, he simply said, “amazing”.

Considering people’s superstition about giving out and receiving money for donations, because the idea that it would be used for rituals comes into being, the founder of Kokun Foundation said, “records are there to prove everything wrong” to upturn such disposition.

He also described his staff strength of ten people as “amazing”.