What better time to go cashless with Quick Credit than in a pandemic?

The whole world is shutting down thanks to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. As Nigeria records its first dozen cases and the country takes precautionary measures to ensure its citizens are safe and the spread of the pandemic is slowed, medical health professionals are asking everyone to practice social distancing.

What exactly is ‘Social Distancing’ anyway?

It’s a series of precautionary measures that ensure you do not come into contact with anyone who is already infected and if you have been in contact with someone who has the Covid-19 illness, you do not spread it to other people. That means staying at home when possible, avoiding large gatherings and practicing personal hygiene. To practice social distancing, especially here in Nigeria where a lot of our social life happens in public in large gatherings, we are going to have to change a lot about how we interact with each other and how we see money.

While Social Distancing is important, it is also impossible if you do not have readily available finances to help you coast through the periods of self-isolation. Doctors are suggesting physical cash is a vector, carrying a lot of germs and passing them from one person to the next. In times like this, there’s nothing better than going cashless, and no better cashless option than Guaranty Trust Bank’s Quick Credit. Quick Credit is an upgrade of the bank’s USSD service, a service that works from your mobile phone and doesn’t require the internet to work.

Quick Credit allows you perform a number of important tasks like buy airtime to keep in contact with your family and friends while you’re in self-isolation, to take a quick loan to stock up on groceries and multivitamins, pay for your utility bills and keep your basic amenities on without leaving your house. You can even set up your Netflix subscription to auto-renew, stress free.

Who knew going cashless would come in this handy during an epidemic. Guaranty Trust Bank, that’s who.

So what are you waiting for, sign up for Quick Credit right now, and Quarantine in style.

