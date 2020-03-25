Adesunmbo Adeoye brings ”More” to the 7th edition of the Inspiring Change Conference

The 7th edition of the annual Inspiring Change Conference which held last Saturday 14th March 2020 at the Wisdom Arena, Agege, has yet again exceeded expectations of “MORE”.

Prior to the physical convergence, the organizers doubled their efforts on bridging reach and coverage by leveraging the digital space, taking on a global platform with the Twitter Conference which held on Friday 6th March in commemoration of the International Women’s Day. It was indeed a voyage of 12 hours of inspiration with 12 leading female panelists.

The annual conference hosted by convener and Goldman Sachs Scholar; Adesunmbo Adeoye, accommodated numerous participants, including Nigerian women in business, ministry & career, with a few number of male attendees’ and guest speakers, who stepped out to reenergize and refuel their motivation and desire to become better and most importantly “MORE”

Stirring the conference, was the keynote guest speaker, Chairman/CEO Nigerians Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, who unpacked her success story, sharing practical experiences on her journey to becoming “MORE”. Recounting the process, she explained that there is no alternative to becoming “MORE”, other than hard work, commitment & integrity, encouraging participants to peddle in that direction. She also shared the “PHD” principles which are; Perseverance, Humility, Determination.

Speaking at the conference, convener, Adesunmbo Adeoye delved into the theme #ThereIsMore, charging guests and attendees to dig deeper within and push beyond boundaries. “The watchword should be value creation” she alluded, “Raise the bar on what you call “MORE”, and don’t settle for good when you have the capacity to be GREAT. Dare to prepare ahead for opportunities”. Her words dug deep as attendees were heard “oohing” and “ahhing” throughout her session.

Another major highlight of the conference was the “Girl Talk” segment which saw speakers like food entrepreneur; Toyin Onigbanjo, finance expert; Sola Adesakin and tech innovator; Eno Essien scaling conversations bordering around the growth and self-development of every individual.

“I am so proud of my team. This year’s edition has been nothing short of fulfilling. Our speakers came and delivered the theme #ThereIsMore beyond my expectations. I cannot thank all our volunteers, speakers, media partners and every other person involved in the Inspiring Change Initiative. The 8th edition in 2021 will be way MORE.” said convener Adesunmbo Adeoye.

The Inspiring Change Conference presented an opportunity for young minds to network, as it was empowered with capacity building and deliberately drawing strength and inspiration, through the life-changing platform and its transformative activities.

Supported by: Adesunmbo Adeoye Initiative, ESOB Heroes, International Women’s Day

Media Partners: Bella Naija, City 105.1 FM, Pulse NG, Silverbird TV, Mod Media.

