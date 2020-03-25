The Daily Vulnerable: Letter to self

by The Daily Coach

Dear Self,

I write to provide guidance, comfort, and some perspective as you navigate the unchartered realities of COVID-19. While there is no perfect game plan or leadership manual to deal with these times, the essence of your human spirit has been equipped to win the days ahead.

When confronted with a challenge, you have 3 choices. You can give up, give in or give it all you have. Positive self-talk is one of the most essential tools you carry daily and is now more vital than ever. When you take control of your mind, a negative thought does not turn into a lingering negative conversation in your head.

There might be times on this journey when you experience confusion, anxiety, discomfort, and even some pain, but understand you are never alone. The sun will always rise, no matter how dark the previous night. No matter what happened yesterday or five minutes ago, you have an invaluable opportunity to cherish this moment while making it more vibrant and brighter. Falling is a part of life, getting back up is living — and remember that inside every difficulty, there is a hidden opportunity.

You can live in the space of gratitude, even when you feel life is testing and challenging you. These obstacles must become transformative occasions for growth and discovery. Amid rapid change, news feeds, and alerts, find moments to reconnect with yourself, loved ones, and friends. Make sure you are doing everything in your power for those you lead while never forgetting to breathe deeply.

The only thing that is ever guaranteed is the gift of the present. Life is a journey, not merely a destination. Overcoming these times will be a marathon, not just a sprint. Develop a “what’s next” growth mentality. Know you are built for this moment and the days ahead. You are built to turn obstacles into opportunities and wounds into wisdom.

Believe in your heart, for it offers hope. Believe in your mind, for it provides direction. Believe in your soul, for it gives strength — and believe in yourself because you are enough and will rise above these tough times.

Love,

Self

*Written by George, Michael, Kimati and Alex, the goal of The Daily Coach is to provide a daily hands-on approach to becoming a better leader.