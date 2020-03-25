YWomenSpecial: Meet Fine Artist, Divine Favour Ogbonna

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence, a reception and exhibition featuring works by women in the art space. We took time out to speak to some of these amazons about their work and the celebrations:

Divine Favour Ogbonna

Tell us a bit about your self as an artist:

I am a graduate of Fine and Applied Arts, from the University of Benin. I work with oil colour, acrylic, pastel and as well explore other mediums.

What is the concept behind your work:

‘The Builder’ tells about women who have gone beyond all odds to show that there is actually no limit to what women can do in Governance, the Media, Medicine and so many other aspects. From the likes of Ngozi Okonji Iweala, Nike Okundaye to Genevieve Nnaji and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, as well as many others, these women have laid the foundation for younger women in their fields.

What does being a woman mean to you:

Being a woman, I just feel and know I can do so much and I have what it takes.

What does it feel like being a woman in the art space:

It is at times challenging but overall we have shown that we are not restricted to the kitchen or just being assistants. We have the brick. Let us build.

What is your message to women on this celebration of international women’s day:

Being powerful, talented, influential, creative is NOT gender restricted. You can do much more. Just start!