The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Lakatabu: The Monster

In “Lakatabu”, Odunlade brings a powerful story to life using compelling emotions like corruption and hostility to drive the characters.

Inside Out 2

The emotions are back again in the sequel to this fun, loving animation. Join anger, fear, joy, and sadness as they welcome a new emotion to the club, although they have no idea how to handle it.

Offshoot

This crime drama movie follows the newly appointed Director of the Nigerian Drug Agency as she battles a drug cartel and uncovers shocking family secrets.

Muri & Ko

‘Muri & Ko’ depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organises a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences.

Miss Night and Day

A woman who can magically transform between her 20s and 50s gets an internship at the Prosecution Service and deals with her double life.

Ultraman: Rising

A young man is allowed to choose his path in life as a superhero and to protect the world from a monstrous villain who seeks to destroy it.

Shina

A Lagos taxi driver agrees to deliver a strange package in exchange for his dying grandmother’s medical treatment.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti is a biography film that tells the story of the activist, mother of legendary Afro singer Femi Kuti, and the first woman ever to drive a car in Nigeria. The film was initially released in cinemas but is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Kevin Hart reprises his role in ‘Die Harter’ as he continues his journey to becoming an action star; he shows off his newly acquired skills in an improvised movie.

Wrath of Man

A new hire for an armoured car security shows off his defensive skills when armed robbers ambush him and his co-workers. This changes his co-workers’ perspectives as they question his end goals.