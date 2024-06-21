The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.
Our mantra is “no dull moment.”
So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.
- Lakatabu: The Monster
In “Lakatabu”, Odunlade brings a powerful story to life using compelling emotions like corruption and hostility to drive the characters.
- Inside Out 2
The emotions are back again in the sequel to this fun, loving animation. Join anger, fear, joy, and sadness as they welcome a new emotion to the club, although they have no idea how to handle it.
- Offshoot
This crime drama movie follows the newly appointed Director of the Nigerian Drug Agency as she battles a drug cartel and uncovers shocking family secrets.
- Muri & Ko
‘Muri & Ko’ depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organises a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences.
- Miss Night and Day
A woman who can magically transform between her 20s and 50s gets an internship at the Prosecution Service and deals with her double life.
- Ultraman: Rising
A young man is allowed to choose his path in life as a superhero and to protect the world from a monstrous villain who seeks to destroy it.
- Shina
A Lagos taxi driver agrees to deliver a strange package in exchange for his dying grandmother’s medical treatment.
- Funmilayo Ransome Kuti
Funmilayo Ransome Kuti is a biography film that tells the story of the activist, mother of legendary Afro singer Femi Kuti, and the first woman ever to drive a car in Nigeria. The film was initially released in cinemas but is now available for streaming on Prime Video.
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Kevin Hart reprises his role in ‘Die Harter’ as he continues his journey to becoming an action star; he shows off his newly acquired skills in an improvised movie.
- Wrath of Man
A new hire for an armoured car security shows off his defensive skills when armed robbers ambush him and his co-workers. This changes his co-workers’ perspectives as they question his end goals.
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
