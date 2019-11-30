What you missed at the 3rd edition of the Lagos Digital Summit

With the aim of contributing to the development of entreprenuers and businesses in Nigeria using digital as a tool, Lagos Digital Summit was established in 2017 by Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria.

In its third year running, the Summit this year held at The Zone Tech Park on Friday 22nd November 2019 with the theme “Leveraging Digital Innovation and Storytelling” featured a host of versatile speakers and facilitators. There were more than 1,000 attendees at the Summit who gained valuable insights from the sessions and the engaging discourse.

The keynote speech at the Summit was delivered by Segun Awosanya, Human right activist and CEO of Aliens Media.

The first panel session of the Summit titled “Effective Utilization of Digital in Entertainment” had Tobi Bakre, MC Lively, Dele Kadiri, Taaooma and Chuey Chu as speakers, with Pelumi Shittu moderating the session.