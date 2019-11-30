What you missed at the 3rd edition of the Lagos Digital Summit

With the aim of contributing to the development of entreprenuers and businesses in Nigeria using digital as a tool, Lagos Digital Summit was established in 2017 by Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria.

In its third year running, the Summit this year held at The Zone Tech Park on Friday 22nd November 2019 with the theme “Leveraging Digital Innovation and Storytelling” featured a host of versatile speakers and facilitators. There were more than 1,000 attendees at the Summit who gained valuable insights from the sessions and the engaging discourse.

The keynote speech at the Summit was delivered by Segun Awosanya, Human right activist and CEO of Aliens Media.

The first panel session of the Summit titled “Effective Utilization of Digital in Entertainment” had Tobi Bakre, MC Lively, Dele Kadiri, Taaooma and Chuey Chu as speakers, with Pelumi Shittu moderating the session.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 29, 2019

The Future Africa Awards 2019 celebrates a new generation of innovators, creatives, and achievers

With the objective to promote talent, excellence, and service among young Nigerians, Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa ...

Bernard Dayo November 4, 2019

Funmi Iyanda’s ’Walking with Shadows’ is set to premiere at AFRIFF 2019

‘Walking with Shadows’, the debut movie of veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s production company, OYA Media is set to ...

Edwin Okolo October 29, 2019

Cuppy doesn’t think she should pay you to be her fans and we agree

For a public figure who largely spends her time enjoying her #Gelato and minding her business, Dj Cuppy gets a ...

Editor October 23, 2019

Road To TFAA2019: Meet our alumni; Zainab Balogun & Bolanle Olukanni

Editor’s Note:  As part of our celebration of this year’s The Future Awards Africa, we will be highlighting the lives ...

Editor October 14, 2019

Dear Sound Sultan, a personal preference for plus-size women doesn’t make you progressive

Nigerians body shame. It is as much a fact about our country as our love for jollof and our tragic ...

Editor October 10, 2019

Is Teni’s #BillionaireChallenge going to be the next big trend?

When was the last time you were on the BeatFM99.9’s Instagram? If your answer is above 72 hours, then you’re ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail