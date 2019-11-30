Here are the 5 events we loved in November, ranked

With the month of December just on the horizon, and the avalanche of shows and events we are going to witness (Detty December!), it’s time to take stock on what happened in November. Also, this is a ranking of our favourite events.

5. AFRIMA 2019

The sixth annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place last night at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Burna Boy had a major night, winning Artist of the year and Best Male Artist in West Africa, whileTiwa Savagewon Best Female Artist in West Africa. Nigerian newcomer, Joe Boy won Best Artiste in African pop. Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy won in the “Best Artist in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall” category.

4. Man Enough stage play

Man Enouh, a stage play produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, premiered to the audience’s delight at Terra Kulture, Lagos on Sunday, 10 November, 2019. At the end of the play, guests commended the innovative storyline and performances from the actors. The show was attended by Elvina Ibru, Kunle Coker, Prof. Sola Fosudo, Monalisa Chinda, Derenle Edun, Demola Adetona and many others.

3. AFRIFF 2019

The Africa International Film Festival AFRIFF is Africa’s most vibrant film festival experience. The opening and closing nights are usually dotted with celebrities. This year wasn’t any different. Also, this year had the screening of complex films from Ego Boy (The Ghost and House of Truth), Abba Makama (The Lost Okorohi), Funmi Iyanda (Walking With Shadows) and many more.

2. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premiere

The long-awaited and most anticipated Nollywood blockbuster, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premiered on Saturday, November 2 at Filmhouse Lekki, with a cast including Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii. The movie just hit the 100 million mark at the box office, and it still going strong.

1. The Future Awards Africa 2019

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa 2019, was the crowning glory to wrap up a  tumultuous year. Young Nigerians were awarded in various categories, the hosts Falz and Toni Tones had lovely chemistry on stage, and worthy of note was the presentation of an award by Kiki Mordi and Busola Dakolo, two courageous women who spearheaded the biggest activist movements in Nigeria that sought to liberate women from sexual harassment, rape, and other patriarchal vices against women.

 

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 29, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor November 29, 2019

The YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for November

The month of November wasn’t a distinct indication of collective ministerial performances. More than half of the ministries barely recorded ...

Op-Ed Editor November 29, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Fireboy DML’s ”Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” is out now

YNBL’s buzziest star Fireboy DML has just released his highly anticipated debut album Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps. Fireboy DML, who ...

Op-Ed Editor November 28, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor November 28, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Sanwo-Olu approves N35,000 minimum wage for Lagos civil servants

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially approved the payment of N35,000 new minimum wage to workers under government’s employ ...

Op-Ed Editor November 27, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail