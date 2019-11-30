Here are the 5 events we loved in November, ranked

With the month of December just on the horizon, and the avalanche of shows and events we are going to witness (Detty December!), it’s time to take stock on what happened in November. Also, this is a ranking of our favourite events.

5. AFRIMA 2019

The sixth annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place last night at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Burna Boy had a major night, winning Artist of the year and Best Male Artist in West Africa, whileTiwa Savagewon Best Female Artist in West Africa. Nigerian newcomer, Joe Boy won Best Artiste in African pop. Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy won in the “Best Artist in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall” category.

4. Man Enough stage play

Man Enouh, a stage play produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, premiered to the audience’s delight at Terra Kulture, Lagos on Sunday, 10 November, 2019. At the end of the play, guests commended the innovative storyline and performances from the actors. The show was attended by Elvina Ibru, Kunle Coker, Prof. Sola Fosudo, Monalisa Chinda, Derenle Edun, Demola Adetona and many others.

3. AFRIFF 2019

The Africa International Film Festival AFRIFF is Africa’s most vibrant film festival experience. The opening and closing nights are usually dotted with celebrities. This year wasn’t any different. Also, this year had the screening of complex films from Ego Boy (The Ghost and House of Truth), Abba Makama (The Lost Okorohi), Funmi Iyanda (Walking With Shadows) and many more.

2. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premiere

The long-awaited and most anticipated Nollywood blockbuster, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premiered on Saturday, November 2 at Filmhouse Lekki, with a cast including Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii. The movie just hit the 100 million mark at the box office, and it still going strong.

1. The Future Awards Africa 2019

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa 2019, was the crowning glory to wrap up a tumultuous year. Young Nigerians were awarded in various categories, the hosts Falz and Toni Tones had lovely chemistry on stage, and worthy of note was the presentation of an award by Kiki Mordi and Busola Dakolo, two courageous women who spearheaded the biggest activist movements in Nigeria that sought to liberate women from sexual harassment, rape, and other patriarchal vices against women.