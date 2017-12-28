Will Jibrin’s meeting with Buhari ensure his return to the lower chamber?

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Why it matters:

Jibrin met the president over his suspension from the lower chamber. He has not been recalled even after his suspension period had elapsed.

What Jibrin said:

The lawmaker said he and the president spoke like a father and a son.

He added that he did not visit the villa to seek the president’s intervention.

“As you are aware I have not seen the president for a while now. Is a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.

“Well, I cannot comment on that. The most important thing is that I saw him and he is a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”

While speaking about the campaign against his suspension, Jibrin said, “It’s only normal. Of course, Nigerians like justice, my constituency has been suspended for 16 months, so is only normal that people will talk and ask questions, why are we not back on the aspect of court case that has been lingering for the past 16 months. I think these are some of the reasons people are raising issues in the public glare.

“For every situation like this there is always an opportunity to learn, it’s a learning curve, so, it’s fine.”

A ray of hope?

Although he was suspended for 180 days, the leadership of the House of Representatives has refused to recall him after 400 days.

Jbrin who had accused the leadership of padding the 2016 budget had approached the law court, but not much has been heard about the lawsuit.

He had earlier written a letter to the Buhari, and most recently sought the intervention of the President and Vice President through Twitter.

With the intervention of the President, it looks like Jibrin may soon be recalled back to the lower chamber.