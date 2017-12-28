Lagos Global Shapers launches developmental projects, renovates Lagos Island Library, train girls on internet and digital safety

The Lagos Hub of the Global Shapers Community has announced several developmental projects that it is executing this December to shape its community. These projects include a training program for girls in Lagos Island on Internet and Digital Safety, a mentorship platform for young professionals, the establishment of a Startup Dome which is a platform to help young women between the ages of 18-35 jumpstart their businesses and Fund4SOS a funding platform for emergencies to support the poor in urgent need amongst others.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of young dynamic individuals who are committed to social change in their community, and the projects being commissioned by the Lagos Hub will help solve various critical problems that affect Nigerians including lack of access to good infrastructure, quality healthcare amongst others.

The Hub also embarked on a community outreach program to Onala Community in Lagos Island on 23rd of December 2017 and fed 1000 children. The shapers also commissioned the community library that they had renovated and donated 20 computers so students in the community can use these devices to learn and access information.

Speaking during this outreach program, Olusola Amusan, Curator, Lagos Hub, Global Shapers Community said ‘’The essence of the shapers community is to effect positive change in the society. Our mission is to start where we are, use what we have, and do all we can to solve some of the problems in our environment, we are committed to devoting all our resources material and non-material to effect change.’’

“All the initiatives we are launching this December were deliberately created to solve specific problems that exists in the society. One of the projects is a journalism initiative designed to equip journalists with resources to do investigative pieces on societal issues, so they can tell the stories currently not being told. There is also a GiftABook initiative that we are launching to get books to fill up the library that we just renovated.’’

“We as young people can no longer afford to stand in the by-line and watch as things deteriorate in our community. We have to contribute our quota to transform our society and that is the motivation for these projects,’’ he added.

The Lagos Hub is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers community and it is committed to addressing local, regional and global challenges through dialogue, advocacy and taking positive action.