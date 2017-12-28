BUA Group empowers entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs at Made In Nigeria business mixer

The Made In Nigeria Project, organisers of the annual Made In Nigeria Conference & Exhibition have announced BUA Group as the official Sponsor of its 2017 SMEs mixer which is a dedicated to the empowerment, growth and development of SMEs.

This edition is themed; Made In Nigeria as the New Economic frontier – Opportunities, Challenges, Potential for Growth with focus on SMEs advancement and Economic growth.

Speaking on this edition, Adedeji Alebiosu, Executive Director of The Made In Nigeria Project says; “The key thrust of the Made In Nigeria SMEs business mixer is to facilitate stakeholders discussions and agreements on the practical issues, opportunities, challenges, prospects, policies and regulations needed for the ‘Made In Nigeria’ drive to thrive and become a holistic ‎national strategy for economic drowth and development.”

The Mixer shall also feature interactive panels on the Economy, Job Creation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Issues of policy, Tourism & Hospitality, ICT, the Creative Industry, amongst others.

Otega Ogra, Head of Corporate Communications BUA, Adds; “As a leading home grown Company, we are proud to sponsor the Made In Nigeria SMEs mixer and encourage, empower these SMEs who are key contributors to GDP and economic advancement. Through this initiative, we are proud to support the government’s drive in its diversification efforts to re-position the Nigerian economy towards self sufficiency. Our focus on the growth of MSMEs hinges on our position on the role they play towards economic growth which are cardinal frontiers on our national goal towards economic diversification. ”

The mixer shall bring together leading SMEs players to share ideas, network and synergize amongst which are; SMEs, start-ups, stakeholders, business leaders, and policy makers towards a Made In Nigeria driven economy.

The Made In Nigeria SMEs mixer is endorsed by the Office of the Vice President and Sponsored by BUA Group.