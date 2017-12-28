The Thread: “Polished” “Professionalism redefined” | This is the best Police unit in all Nigeria

As the #EndSARS chatter subsides on Twitter, someone decided to shine the spotlight on a little known yet immensely effective arm of the police. You have this viral tweet to thank for bringing this department to our consciousness.

See below:

I know, right- who would have thought? Inside this Nigeria, fa? But as beegeaglesblog (our foremost Twitter Military analyst) shares below – and others concur- this police unit is everything and more Nigerians wish the entire police force could be.

Take a look:

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Police to launch broadcasting service to aid crime reportage

The Thread: 5 things you must do in 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Police say Praiz was rude to men in uniform; Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s 6 months pregnant | More stories