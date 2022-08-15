William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

William Ruto, Kenya’s current vice president, has been named the victor of the just-concluded presidential election in the East African nation.

In order to overcome Raila Odinga, his closest rival, Mr. Ruto received 50.49 percent of the votes cast (7,176,141), whereas Mr. Odinga received 48.85 percent (6,942,930). Additionally, Mr. Ruto received the required 25% of votes in 39 counties.

“In accordance with the Constitution and the law, chairperson of IEBC hereby declare that Ruto William Samoei has been duly elected as the President of the Republic of Kenya under the provision of Article 138 of the Constitution of the Presidential election held on August 9, 2022,” Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said in announcing Mr. Ruto as president-elect.

Mr. Odinga benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta, the president in office, supporting him.

However, Mr. Odinga has disputed the results, and four out of the seven members of the election commission have also declined to certify them.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that will be announced,” the IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera told reporters.

She described the process as “opaque” but did not elaborate, saying further information would be given later.

This was the first time Mr Ruto, 55, had run for president.

He has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Mr Odinga to succeed him.