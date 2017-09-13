Women Affairs minister, Alhassan attends FEC meeting

Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan on Wednesday attended the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, started at 11am.

In an interview with BBC, Alhassan had said she would support former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over President Buhari if they both contest in 2019.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had called for her sack after the interview and some other statements.

She was seen having conversations with her colleagues and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo before President Muhammadu Buhari walked in.