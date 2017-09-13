The Thread: “Nnamdi Kanu does not care if you die” | A warning to all Igbos in Nigeria

With Buhari’s return, military action in the South East has been stepped up. Remember Operation Python Dance launched by the Military last Christmas? It’s back with renewed vengeance, it would seem; the first port of call being Nnamdi Kanu’s house and the office of Nigerian Union of Journalists in Umuahia, where soldiers reportedly destroyed properties worth thousands of naira.
In the wake of the attack, Nicholas Ibekwe has important information for Igbos in Nigeria, whether followers of Kanu or not.
See below:
14. I support the right to self determination. I however, hates IPOB's approach. You are playing into the hands of a tribalistic president.
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017
IPOB is not being strategic. Worse, it is led by a sociopath who is also a scam artiste feasting on people's legitimate grievance.
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017
16. Kanu doesn't care how many people die as long he becomes the Supreme Leader of Igbo. Think and use your head. End.
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017
Reactions:
That's your opinion. Keep it to yourself
— Robert (@RobertOwiAbrah1) September 13, 2017
God bless you. Tell them!
— Daddy (@G4cHaMp) September 13, 2017
So, we should continue living like this till when? For how long shall people continue to live like this?
— KingFromBirth (@EvribodysNobody) September 13, 2017
So how does attacking & killing innocent people free you from this "bondage"? How does exposing your own folks to reprisal attacks help? https://t.co/ClhXAui0ol
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017
So why is the govt dancing to his tune. Govt should handle him in a manner that will avoid killing other people. https://t.co/FUk30cVH8I
— Ile Ife (@ileiife) September 13, 2017
Buhari doesn't care. He is in control of the armed forces. When you fight a stronger opponent, you fight with your brain not your fists. https://t.co/58XOf3WNIe
— The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017
To those who wonder why I'm on Donald Duke's case, this thread fits into my idea of sensible objection to IPOB. Please read.
— #IgboMade! (@ManiPeters) September 13, 2017
This thread represents everything I've been preaching to IPOB/Kanu fanatics. They fail to understand. They'll just end up insulting you.
— ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) September 13, 2017
Ndi’Igbo, be kiaful.
Be ready to kill all of us
Don’t undermine a determined people, the spilling of our blood cannot make us to retreat, if the prize to restore Biafra is death so be it. But be informed that Biafra restoration is non negotiable.
If you say Kanu is advocating war by peaceful protest, what are Fulanis madmen raping and beheading your sisters and mothers advocating for? PEACE?
***Show one person killed by Kanu or Ipob, I will show you 1000 killed by your friends and masters, Fulanis. Fulanis are the only group in Nigeria who does not want restructuring, Nigeria will not be restructured. They alone enjoy the status quo.
Those who have accepted their second class slave status because of fear, should stop insulting those who are trying to free themselves from Hausa/Fulani domination.