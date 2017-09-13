The Thread: “Nnamdi Kanu does not care if you die” | A warning to all Igbos in Nigeria

With Buhari’s return, military action in the South East has been stepped up. Remember Operation Python Dance launched by the Military last Christmas? It’s back with renewed vengeance, it would seem; the first port of call being Nnamdi Kanu’s house and the office of Nigerian Union of Journalists in Umuahia, where soldiers reportedly destroyed properties worth thousands of naira.

In the wake of the attack, Nicholas Ibekwe has important information for Igbos in Nigeria, whether followers of Kanu or not.

14. I support the right to self determination. I however, hates IPOB's approach. You are playing into the hands of a tribalistic president. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017

IPOB is not being strategic. Worse, it is led by a sociopath who is also a scam artiste feasting on people's legitimate grievance. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017

16. Kanu doesn't care how many people die as long he becomes the Supreme Leader of Igbo. Think and use your head. End. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017

That's your opinion. Keep it to yourself — Robert (@RobertOwiAbrah1) September 13, 2017

God bless you. Tell them! — Daddy (@G4cHaMp) September 13, 2017

So, we should continue living like this till when? For how long shall people continue to live like this? — KingFromBirth (@EvribodysNobody) September 13, 2017

So how does attacking & killing innocent people free you from this "bondage"? How does exposing your own folks to reprisal attacks help? https://t.co/ClhXAui0ol — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017

So why is the govt dancing to his tune. Govt should handle him in a manner that will avoid killing other people. https://t.co/FUk30cVH8I — Ile Ife (@ileiife) September 13, 2017

Buhari doesn't care. He is in control of the armed forces. When you fight a stronger opponent, you fight with your brain not your fists. https://t.co/58XOf3WNIe — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) September 13, 2017

To those who wonder why I'm on Donald Duke's case, this thread fits into my idea of sensible objection to IPOB. Please read. — #IgboMade! (@ManiPeters) September 13, 2017

This thread represents everything I've been preaching to IPOB/Kanu fanatics. They fail to understand. They'll just end up insulting you. — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) September 13, 2017

Ndi’Igbo, be kiaful.