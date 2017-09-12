Soldiers reportedly surround Nnamdi Kanu’s home

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army Tuesday, reportedly surrounded the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, Abia.

The soldiers were said to have arrived in armoured personnel carriers and Hilux vehicles, TheCable reports.

Some of the soldiers also stormed the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), also in Umuahia.

Items worth thousands of naira, including laptops, were said to have been destroyed at the secretariat.

It was reported that while on Patrol, IPOB members resisted an alleged attack of soldiers near Mr Kanu’s home.

that while on Patrol, IPOB members resisted an alleged attack of soldiers near Mr Kanu’s home. Police and the Army said it was not an attack.

and the said it was not an attack. Mr Kanu explained how members of IPOB resisted the soldiers.