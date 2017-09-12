IPOB supporters troop in their thousands to Nnamdi Kanu’s home (PHOTOS)

Photos, published by Vanguard, show members and supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) troop in their thousands, in tippers, buses and other cars from different South-East states heading to their leader’s home, Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, Abia, after the Nigerian Army, were seen with armoured tankers in front of Mr Kanu’s home.

Photos below:

[Read Also: Soldiers reportedly surround Nnamdi Kanu’s home]

