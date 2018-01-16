The Late 5: Boko Haram releases video of Chibok girls, Reps to investigate missing $44m NIA funds and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The reactionary House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to probe the reported disappearance of $44 million from the coffers of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The money was said to have been moved from the coffers of the agency to an unknown destination shortly after Ahmed Abubakar was appointed its new director-general.

A similar incident had led to the dismissal of Ayo Oke, the agency’s former DG.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande says the presidential system of government Nigeria is practising can no longer sustain its growth and success.

He said multi-party parliamentary democracy was the best form of government for Nigeria if it wanted to catch up with the rest of the civilised world.

Terrorist group, Boko Haram on Monday released a new video showing remaining schoolgirls abducted four years ago from Chibok, Borno.

The video is the first since May last year when another woman who also claimed to be among the 219 seized from the town in Borno state said she wanted to stay back.

It was not clear when or where the latest video was recorded but the video released by Saharareporters.

A group of about 12 girls and young women, some of whom are holding babies, are seen in the video.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has urged the National Assembly, the Executive and politicians in Nigeria to focus on governance in 2018 and not electioneering towards the 2019 general elections.

According to Saraki, it is too early for politicking. He noted that 2018 is the last “productive year” before the elections.

Meanwhile, in reaction to recent killings in Benue, Sam Anyanwu (Imo East), has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive to declare the perpetrators as terrorists.

Anyanwu spoke on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

His submission followed the Senate’s consideration of an interim report by the ad-hoc committee on the review of security infrastructure of Nigeria.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday dismissed the N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise known as Evans.

The judge, Abdulaziz Anka, dismissed the suit for lacking merit.

These are the global stories that drove conversation today.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for snow and ice across UK to amber, meaning there is a potential danger to life.

Named Storm Fionn, the weather bomb that hit the UK overnight and this morning continues to see snowfall in northern areas.

The amber ‘danger to life’ warning came into place at today and will continue into Wednesday, affecting areas across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Met Office is warning of “heavy, squally showers of snow”.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join him at Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsene Wenger’s side are in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over a £53 million deal for the Gabon international before the January deadline.

Palestinian leaders have called on the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend its recognition of Israel just days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urged the group to “revise” its agreements with the Jewish state.

Abbas is head of the PLO, which formally represents all Palestinians. The Palestinian leadership has ratcheted up its criticism of Israel and the US since President Donald Trump‘s controversial announcement that Washington recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The new US embassy in London opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday, a billion dollar glass monolith presiding over a former industrial site south of the city. With a $1 billion price tag, the embassy is not only one of the most expensive buildings of its kind in the world, but also perhaps one of the most notorious after US President Donald Trump last week said he was canceling a planned visit to London in part because of his proclaimed outrage over the cost. The new embassy, a 12-story glass cube designed by Philadelphia architecture firm KieranTimberlake, will house around 800 staff and is expected to receive 1,000 visitors daily. The building was paid for by selling other US government properties in London. A former babysitter who was abused by ex-Team USA gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar has told him in court: “You are a repulsive liar.”

Kyle Stephens was the first of dozens who will testify against the 54-year-old this week as he is sentenced. People in court wept as she told how Nassar convinced her own parents she was lying about the abuse. Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles on Monday said she was also sexually abused by Nassar. At Tuesday’s hearing in Lansing, Michigan, former family friend Ms Stephens told Nassar: “You convinced my parents that I was a liar. “You used my body for six years for your own sexual gratification. That is unforgivable.”