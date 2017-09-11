How IPOB members stopped soldiers from entering my house – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has narrated how soldiers allegedly invaded his compound in Abia State.

While speaking with journalists, Kanu said the soldiers, loaded in an armoured tank and three Hilux vans shot his supporters.

The Biafran agitator added that some of his members formed human shields to prevent the soldiers from entering his house.

He said, “I was sleeping this evening (Sunday) when suddenly I was woken up by the blaring of sirens. Initially, I thought it was the Commissioner of Police who lives in the neighbourhood that was returning home. But the blaring persisted and was followed up by sporadic gun shots.

“The soldiers wanted to bulldoze their way into the palace but IPOB members formed a human shield and resisted them. They wanted to break the shield and fired at three persons and wounded others before leaving. Everybody including children was running away in confusion.

“They want to use force and beat us into submission because they have lost the argument but they will fail. They want to trigger war but we won’t oblige them because we are committed to our non- violent philosophy.”

Kanu’s father, the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Community, HRH Eze Israel Kanu, also described the invasion as “unwarranted and shocking.”

The Nigerian Army has however said troops did not invade Kanu’s house, but were blocked by IPOB members while on parade.