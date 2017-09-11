How IPOB members stopped soldiers from entering my house – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has narrated how soldiers allegedly invaded his compound in Abia State.

While speaking with journalists, Kanu said the soldiers, loaded in an armoured tank and three Hilux vans shot his supporters.

The Biafran agitator added that some of his members formed human shields to prevent the soldiers from entering his house.

He said, “I was sleeping this evening (Sunday) when suddenly I was woken up by the blaring of sirens. Initially, I thought it was the Commissioner of Police who lives in the neighbourhood that was returning home. But the blaring persisted and was followed up by sporadic gun shots.

“The soldiers wanted to bulldoze their way into the palace but IPOB members formed a human shield and resisted them. They wanted to break the shield and fired at three persons and wounded others before leaving. Everybody including children was running away in confusion.

“They want to use force and beat us into submission because they have lost the argument but they will fail. They want to trigger war but we won’t oblige them because we are committed to our non- violent philosophy.”

Kanu’s father, the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Community, HRH Eze Israel Kanu, also described the invasion as “unwarranted and shocking.”

The Nigerian Army has however said troops did not invade Kanu’s house, but were blocked by IPOB members while on parade.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

32 Comments

  • agbo moses says:
    September 12, 2017 at 10:52 am

    hmm biafra is our last hope so no going back

    Reply
  • nkoyemetara says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Only God!can gudge”Nigeria soldier keep keening the innocent people of Biafra, only but one day the sun must rise.

    Reply
  • nkoyemtara says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Only God!can gudge”Nigeria soldier keep keening the innocent people of Biafra, only but one day the sun must rise.

    Reply
  • BIAFRA MAN says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I dont think we are interested in nigeria anymore. They said igbos are not good but they dont want us to go. Why? Nigeria is big for nothing country. The whole world are watching. The zoo military are all liars. BIAFRA FOR REAL.

    Reply
  • samuel peter says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Buhari is the most coward human on earth,you can’t fight boko haram,but just unarmed civilians.Dead body on human flesh zombe man .

    Reply
  • mathew markus says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    don’t be decisive pls he is just do I g it for his selfish interest be wise one Nigeria

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    September 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    up Nnamdi Kanu, up Biafra . if you don’t know what to say. just say your prayers and conclude with an amen.

    Reply
  • Darlinton Chime says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I’m surprise Nnamdi Kanu’s father have forgotten so much in hurry on how AHMADU BELLO, TAFAWA BALEWA, MAIMALARI,etc were killed.. Let the looters continue to remote Nnamdi Kanu to make mockery of BIAFRAUD AGITATION..Directionless criminals IPOB aint see nothing yet. Watch out part 2 and 3. After court may have revoke Kanu’s bail. OJUKWU EMBRACE ONE NIGERIA BEFORE GRANTED STATE PARDON. IT IS A GRAVE CONSEQUENCE WHEN SOUTH EAST LAWMAKERS ARE MAKING LAWS FOR THE FED,REP,OF NIG. WHILE BIAFRAUD AGITATION IS BEATING ANOTHER 30MÖNTHS WAR DRUM.. 10.000 NIGERIAN ARMY HERE WE GO..FEMI FANI KAYODE / AYO FAYOSE / EVILBUNWO WIcKEd must be arrested at the appropriate time for treasonable felony..for sponsoring Kanu’s Ipob

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    September 11, 2017 at 11:24 am

    These yoruba cowards,why are u people following biafrans? Nigerian military can’t stop biafra freedom.

    Reply
  • Nnamdi biafra says:
    September 11, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Tolulope you are very selfish. I think your brain is getting hot and dehydrated. fool

    Reply
  • Zaiyanu Janyau Zaiyanu Janyau says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Kanu you don’t like your igbo people,ur just pretending u have something in mind so better stop dis nonsense,igbos don’t allow kanu to deceive you is just a politics.

    Reply
  • IPOB says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Nigeria Amry, South east has turn to sambista forest?
    Ure dancing python dance why don’t you dancing it in sambista forests? I thank God that technology has come, anything that happens the whole will know within a secs

    Reply
  • Nwa biafra chikodi says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:25 am

    one day all of us will suck in our blood, when your ideas finish then you shall see us coming to your doorstep, watch out.

    Reply
  • Onyeka says:
    September 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Those who gulp their mouth about Kanu could only do it for a short time from now and they wl b shocked at their own insurmountable problem.

    Reply
  • Ikechukwu Ugwuodo says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Forget Small Rat Come Nigeria Army, If Meat Escape Today Them Tomorow Is Another Hunter.

    Reply
  • Ikechukwu Ugwuodo says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Forget , If Meat Escape Today Them, Tomorow Is Another Hunter.

    Reply
  • NCHEDOCHUKWU says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Let God be the judge over all these killings of innocent citizens with no regret, and let these soldiers and their backups from A to Z be paid back with what they deserved.

    Reply
  • Hycienth says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Nigeria soldier should set away from biafranland, befor heavens provot , biafra is our last hope

    Reply
  • NCHEDOCHUKWU says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Let God be the judge over all these killings of innocent citizens with no regret, and let these soldiers and their supporters be paid back with what they deserved.

    Reply
  • NCHEDOCHUKWU says:
    September 11, 2017 at 8:30 am

    LET GOD BE THE JUDGE OVER THIS THAT IS HAPPENING IN NIGERIA.

    Reply
  • Jerome Paul Jerome Paul says:
    September 11, 2017 at 6:32 am

    Where re your children KANU? Time waster like u

    Reply
    • Charles Osuigwe says:
      September 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

      you guys should stop supporting what is evil. you create an evil society by that. this young man kanu is fighting to liberate his people from perceived shackles using the international laws that UN laid out which other nations have been applying. why don’t the Nigerian government and forces also use accepted means to start them?

      Reply
  • Obalim O Emmanuel Obalim O Emmanuel says:
    September 11, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Hmmmm kanu ipob and the Nigerian soldier OK let’s gooooo

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Magnus Emmanuel Magnus says:
    September 11, 2017 at 6:05 am

    The army will surely pay for that unwanted act .

    Reply
  • Abiodun Collins Abiodun Collins says:
    September 11, 2017 at 5:52 am

    Kanu, you’re imagine what may happen to you, no single soldier appeared on the video posted online, keep wasting the touts you called your supporters while your own children lives abroad

    Reply
    • Ekechukwu Azubuike Frank Ekechukwu Azubuike Frank says:
      September 11, 2017 at 6:09 am

      Your very stupid hope you know that know Yoruba man is strong enough to be compared with kanu so why are you been jealous even you and your ten generation to come will never be compared with kanu in fact I strongly believe that your brain is seriously paining you that is reason why you can not even thing like a normal human being

      Reply
    • Oloruntoba Adeyemi Tolulope Oloruntoba Adeyemi Tolulope says:
      September 11, 2017 at 6:34 am

      Ekechukwu Azubuike Frank, you wrote all that without a ‘fullstop’ or a ‘comma’, it’s not good enough. Even when commenting, never make a fool of yourself. You don’t even know the difference between ‘no’ and ‘know’.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      September 11, 2017 at 10:00 am

      so abidoum u don’t see d armored tank.may God visit you with his fury that u may understand that you are supporting evil called zoo Nigeria

      Reply
    • JUDE says:
      September 11, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      abiodun when Kalu came to Nigeria and was put in prison were u not in nigeria then? people are looking for sincere person in this country that is why people follow Kalu nothing else. there is no politician that can do wat he is doing cus they are all thieves even the so-called Igbo Leaders are not in support cus they know that the government will not favour them cus is for the people.

      Reply
    • Ody says:
      September 11, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      You are the Tout. Selfish senseless Fool.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      September 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      U all that is token rubbish should keep ur mouth shot before anger of god well com open u and ur family

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Is there a case for Nnamdi Kanu in Soyinka’s statements?

Governor Ikpeazu declares curfew in Aba

Southeast governors set-up committee to probe alleged clash between IPOB and Army