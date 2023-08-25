The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Vacation Friends 2 (Hulu)

2021’s film “Vacation Friends” was a quiet buddy comedy released on Hulu. Despite its initial modest reception, the movie garnered enough fans to warrant a sequel. The sequel, “Vacation Friends 2,” starring Lil Rel Howry and introducing Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, John Cena, and Steve Buscemi, is set to release this weekend. The films capitalize on the humorous awkwardness of vacationing with friends. In the sequel, Kyla’s father, played by Steve Buscemi, is released from prison, shaking up their trip. The new Hulu original movie is written and directed by Clay Tarver and is poised to follow the first’s success as a fan favorite.

Streaming now on Hulu

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix)

Good news for the kids this weekend – Netflix presents “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” This comedy drama, a coming-of-age tale, features Sunny Sandler (daughter of Adam Sandler, who also produces) and Samantha Lorraine as Stacy and Lydia, best friends with grand bat mitzvah dreams that get tangled in middle school drama. Directed by Sammi Cohen, the movie also stars Idina Menzel, Luis Guzmán, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and Adam Sandler himself. Given Netflix’s track record with similar dramedies, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is likely to be another streaming success.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix)

Love, Sex & 30 Candles,” based on Angela Makholwa’s book “The 30th Candle,” follows the stories of four women: Linda (Candice Modiselle), dealing with commitment issues while caring for her ailing mother; Sade (Gabisile Tshabalala), engaged to a controlling man from what her friends term a cult-like church; Dikeledi (Amogelang Chidi), a single mother whose partner is an unreliable father; and Nolwazi (Bahumi Madisakwane), discovering her pregnancy as she celebrates her 30th birthday

Streaming now on Netflix

Ahsoka (Disney Plus)

Ahsoka Tano fans can rejoice – she now has her own show titled, well, “Ahsoka.” Played by Rosario Dawson, the beloved character goes from animation to live action. The series follows Ahsoka as she faces the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen. The star-studded cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Tennant, Ray Stevenson, Clancy Brown, and even Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker. Expect other familiar faces from Clone Wars and Rebels as well, bringing that animated Star Wars charm to life.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Invasion (Apple TV Plus)

After an almost two-year wait since its debut, Apple TV+’s expansive sci-fi series, “Invasion,” has returned. The show chronicles a diverse group of characters from around the world as they face an impending alien invasion. Season 2 raises the stakes, introducing an even broader cast. The series features Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, and Azhy Robertson. Creator Simon Kinberg promises a “bigger and more intense” second season, thrusting viewers into a global battle from the outset.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Ragnarok season 3 (Netflix)

Every coming-of-age story gets to the part where the protagonist, well, comes of age. They’re forced to grow up, take on responsibilities and overcome obstacles on their own. For Norwegian teen Magne (David Stakston), all of that is exponentially amped up since he’s the reincarnation of Thor. In the third and final season of Ragnarok, Magne and half-brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli), a.k.a Loki reincarnated, face an epic battle with the Jutuls.

Streaming now on Netflix