The Media Blog: How Layi Wasabi Crafted His Unique Comedy Style

In a recent conversation with Jermaine on the BTS Reality podcast, Nigerian skit maker Layi shared how the tranquility of Osogbo fosters a conducive atmosphere for creative exploration. He mentioned that the characters he imitates in his skits are often inspired by people he encountered in his hometown.

“Osogbo is a quiet city that allows your thought to wander, and that was basically what made me who I am. The people I imitate in the skits are people I have seen in Osogbo,” Layi explained.

While discussing his journey, Layi also touched upon his time serving in Ibadan, where he drew inspiration for a lawyer character he portrays in his skits. Other characters, however, find their origins in the streets of Osogbo.

He said “I served in Ibadan so there was this lawyer I met in Ibadan, not how he looks but how his character looks. He was tall also.

“So that was where I got the inspiration from. I mean a lawyer character that could entertain people but other characters are from Osogbo.”

Layi’s comedic trajectory led him to relocate to Lagos, a move that exposed him to new experiences and comedic material. He also recounted a humorous encounter with a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer, highlighting how real-life situations contribute to his comedic narratives.

Born Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola, Layi Wasabi initiated his comedy career during his teenage years. His comedic style involves seamlessly integrating societal issues and everyday challenges faced by Nigerians into his content, resonating with a wide audience. Layi’s creative journey underscores the powerful influence of one’s surroundings on artistic expression, transforming ordinary experiences into relatable and humorous narratives.

Watch the full interview here.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 24, 2023

Shatta Wale Sparks Controversy: Claims Asake’s Success Surpasses That of All Ghanaian Artists

Ghana’s dynamic music scene is once again under scrutiny, and this time, it’s dancehall sensation Shatta Wale who’s making headlines ...

YNaija August 24, 2023

Risk or Right of Passage? Kate Henshaw Says NYSC Should be Scrapped

In a resounding call for action, renowned Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has raised a crucial concern about the National Youth ...

YNaija August 23, 2023

Shallipopi Maintains He is a Role Model Despite Recent Criticism

In the world of music, discussions about how songs affect society are common. Recently, Nigerian singer Shallipopi responded to criticism ...

YNaija August 22, 2023

Musicians as Role Models: Spyro Advocates for Artists to Embrace Decency

In the vibrant world of Afrobeats, the melodious Spyro emerges not only as a musical force but as a proponent ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

Lasisi Elenu Talks Skit-Making Vs Stand-up Comedy in Recent Interview With Hip TV

In the realm of comedy, there’s an ongoing debate about the rigors of stand-up comedy versus the craft of skit-making. ...

YNaija August 16, 2023

Kenyan Chef ‘Beats’ Hilda Baci’s Cooking Marathon Record, Awaits Official Confirmation

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has gone beyond the previous world record set by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci for the longest cooking ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail