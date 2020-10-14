#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Is the approval of mental evaluations for Ex-SARS operatives enough to stop protests?

The Inspector-General of the police, Mohammed Adamu, has requested that all operatives of the now-defunct police unit, SARS, report at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, for a physiological and medical examination.

The announcement was made via the police Twitter account where it stated how the police would be achieving this new development; acknowledging protesters, their demands and also asking Nigerians to be patient with the force in the implementation of the reforms.

According to the post, a new unit, Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), will be established to oversee this process.

 

See post here:

Following the announcement of the banning of SARS operatives, Nigerians demanded five things from the police and the government. Mental and psychological evaluation of SARS operatives was highlighted by many Nigerians as one of them. For the most part, Nigerians have stated that many police operatives are not fit to hold the positions they do. When you consider how these operatives discharge firearms without looking back, make ridiculous statements that support their profiling of Nigerian youths, the need for a mental and psychological evaluation becomes evident for police operatives.

While the police may have made a good decision, there is a need to remind them of the other points that Nigerians have demanded – immediate release of all arrested and detained protesters, justice for victims and their families, independent investigation of police activities, and increased salaries for police officers.

However, this is a commendable step from the police. There is a need also to point out that other police unit officers need to be psychologically evaluated and not just former operatives of the SARS. However, we can only hope that it is a sustained development that is not just adopted in the heat of the moment.



