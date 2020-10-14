YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Is the approval of mental evaluations for Ex-SARS operatives enough to stop protests?

The Inspector-General of the police, Mohammed Adamu, has requested that all operatives of the now-defunct police unit, SARS, report at the Police Headquarters in Abuja, for a physiological and medical examination.

The announcement was made via the police Twitter account where it stated how the police would be achieving this new development; acknowledging protesters, their demands and also asking Nigerians to be patient with the force in the implementation of the reforms.

According to the post, a new unit, Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), will be established to oversee this process.

See post here:

The IGP M.A. Adamu has, today, 13th October, 2020, in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020, ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.

Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 13, 2020

Following the announcement of the banning of SARS operatives, Nigerians demanded five things from the police and the government. Mental and psychological evaluation of SARS operatives was highlighted by many Nigerians as one of them. For the most part, Nigerians have stated that many police operatives are not fit to hold the positions they do. When you consider how these operatives discharge firearms without looking back, make ridiculous statements that support their profiling of Nigerian youths, the need for a mental and psychological evaluation becomes evident for police operatives.

While the police may have made a good decision, there is a need to remind them of the other points that Nigerians have demanded – immediate release of all arrested and detained protesters, justice for victims and their families, independent investigation of police activities, and increased salaries for police officers.

However, this is a commendable step from the police. There is a need also to point out that other police unit officers need to be psychologically evaluated and not just former operatives of the SARS. However, we can only hope that it is a sustained development that is not just adopted in the heat of the moment.

Here are a few reactions

Now this is a kind of information I've been waiting to hear. Our police officers need staunch mental and moral evaluation. I must commend this action by the IGP. So long as this unit of scrutinization is up and doing and does it's work well, e go make sense. — End Police Brutality in Nigeria!! (@Officialle_ACE) October 13, 2020

Nice one from police Nigeria. And on no account should anyone be brutalized by Nigerian police, there are many ways to handle issues. Nigeria police will insult your generation because a simple question was asked…..too bad #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — #EndSARS & STOPKILLINGUS 🛡🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ChisomMbonu8) October 13, 2020

In my opinion I think any special unit been setup should be a team of graduates, well paid and well trained.. illiterates are the problem with every department they lack diplomacy.. — Man of the year NSE. certified. (@elvo95) October 13, 2020

Your key problem: the police force is a conglomerate of School certificate holders, 90% of them can't construct a simple sentence. Reforms: a constable should be NCE or Diploma, an officer should be a degree or HND holder. Any school cert should be left to vigilante — Tony Simon (@TonySim48224683) October 14, 2020

No matter the psychological treatment and orientation you give then, no matter the name you give to The Unit, as long as they're not highly paid, they will still find a way to get to the struggling youth, they will still harass people on the street. These people are hungry. — PREM (@EjorPhilip) October 13, 2020