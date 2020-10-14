YNaijaSportsExtra: World’s most beloved athlete Cristiano Ronaldo contracts Covid-19

From the moment sporting leagues all over the world gradually and successively began reopening sporting events, the badgering question of immediate concern was the safety of athletes and the proxy staffs directly working with said athletes.

Organizers, in turn, began devising health protocols to curtail the spread of the virus should they be allowed to reestablish their leagues. These protocols seemed legitimate, so health and government officials gave the go-ahead to reopen sports.

Sampling after organizations like the Ultimate Fighting Champion UFC, and the World Wrestling Entertainment WWE, both of which operated in the thick of the pandemic and managed to record minimal cases, more populated leagues like the National Basketball Association NBA, English Premier League, UEFA champions league and the likes began operating.

Since reopening soccer across Europe has struggled tremendously to contain ca, unlike the NBA which ended its season with zero infections in its Orlando bubble.

Reports of positive Covid-19 tests for soccer players surfaces every other week, and today the latest victim reported to have contracted this disease is beloved soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was recently confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. The reports have it that he is exhibiting mild symptoms and is currently in self-isolation. Ronaldo’s test was quickly followed by a mandatory test for every other member of the Portuguese football squad.

Ronaldo who is in Portugal for the UEFA Nations League games had played in the Portugal/France 0-0 bout and also played in the goalless draw match against Spain in Libson. However, he will be unavailable for the team when they face Sweden today.

While his presence on the pitch will be missed, the fact that despite being compliant with health protocols, Ronaldo still somehow managed to get infected, is depressing for his team.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos stated: “This Covid-19 question asides being sad from a human standpoint is also sad, because we have done everything we were told to do, for us health is very important.”

Ronaldo is the third Portuguese player asides Anthony Lopez, and Jose Fonte to test positive for the virus.