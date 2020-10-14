YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Why Nigeria could benefit from a Youth Democratic Party | #EndSWAT

Nigerian youths have been called several things by politicians; Lazy, irresponsible and incompetent being just a few of the popular words used by politicians when it suits them. In a 2018 forum in London, President Buhari stated that many Nigerian youths are lazy and up to no good – a statement that has become the tag line and a rallying call in the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS movement which was initially championed to tackle police brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has also stretched to address several other issues that are of national concern, especially lousy governance. This protest has prompted many Nigerians to request accountability from their leaders like never before. It is also leading to a revolution in the Nigerian political sphere as more and more young people are demanding their place in the ‘room where it happens’.

Twitter is currently flooded with a trend seeking the creation of a political party for the youths and by the youths – The Youth Democratic Party, YDP.

Can I hear Youth Democratic Party(YDP)??? Rt aggressively if you believe that we can do it.#swat pastor sam Nepa Musa S-Sars #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/uKWXwek0xc — THAT UGLY GUY (@Ay_showoff) October 13, 2020

Essentially, Nigerian youths have gathered in their forces to propose a political party to boycott two powerful opposition parties – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Party (APC). Where the power dynamics seem to be rotated between the two parties with little or no change, the YDP is seeking to change the narrative with the inclusion of young people who are ready to do the work.

This proposition wouldn’t be a completely new one under the glare of the sun. In Indonesia, a youth-driven party tagged the Indonesian Solidary Party (PSI) was built, with 90 per cent of the governing committee below the age of 40. The party is known to push for the representation of youth and women in the policy-making process of the country and was recently praised by Indonesia’s National Election Committee for its diversity.

Hence, a mirror of that kind of system in Nigerian politics might be a step in the right direction. On Twitter, many Nigerians have also welcomed this idea.

For the longest time, the government and the older generation have always set the narrative of leadership against youths. For many, the lack of experience, and the idea that Nigerian youths are lazy and irresponsible have also been vital factors drawing up to the conclusion that they can only be ineffective leaders.

However you choose to see the idea of a for-youth-and-by-youth party, it remains a promising concept. In other countries, there are a host of young people who are impacting their communities in significant ways, leading constituencies and creating a major positive impact. Why should Nigeria be any different?