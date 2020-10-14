#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Why Nigeria could benefit from a Youth Democratic Party | #EndSWAT

Nigerian youths have been called several things by politicians; Lazy, irresponsible and incompetent being just a few of the popular words used by politicians when it suits them. In a 2018 forum in London, President Buhari stated that many Nigerian youths are lazy and up to no good – a statement that has become the tag line and a rallying call in the #EndSARS protest.

The #EndSARS movement which was initially championed to tackle police brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has also stretched to address several other issues that are of national concern, especially lousy governance. This protest has prompted many Nigerians to request accountability from their leaders like never before. It is also leading to a revolution in the Nigerian political sphere as more and more young people are demanding their place in the ‘room where it happens’.

Twitter is currently flooded with a trend seeking the creation of a political party for the youths and by the youths – The Youth Democratic Party, YDP. 

Essentially, Nigerian youths have gathered in their forces to propose a political party to boycott two powerful opposition parties – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Party (APC). Where the power dynamics seem to be rotated between the two parties with little or no change, the YDP is seeking to change the narrative with the inclusion of young people who are ready to do the work.

This proposition wouldn’t be a completely new one under the glare of the sun. In Indonesia, a youth-driven party tagged the Indonesian Solidary Party (PSI) was built, with 90 per cent of the governing committee below the age of 40. The party is known to push for the representation of youth and women in the policy-making process of the country and was recently praised by Indonesia’s National Election Committee for its diversity.

Hence, a mirror of that kind of system in Nigerian politics might be a step in the right direction. On Twitter, many Nigerians have also welcomed this idea.

Here are a few reactions:

For the longest time, the government and the older generation have always set the narrative of leadership against youths. For many, the lack of experience, and the idea that Nigerian youths are lazy and irresponsible have also been vital factors drawing up to the conclusion that they can only be ineffective leaders.

However you choose to see the idea of a for-youth-and-by-youth party, it remains a promising concept. In other countries, there are a host of young people who are impacting their communities in significant ways, leading constituencies and creating a major positive impact.  Why should Nigeria be any different?

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Here’s why your stereotypes and profiling is part of the problem | #EndSWAT

Reductive generalizations about a class or group of people are incredibly commonplace in Nigeria. A man with dreadlocks must be ...

Chinedu Okafor October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: What does it say about Nigeria, if it takes N1,500 to enlist a Pro-SARS member? police brutality | #EndSWAT

If there is one thing the #Endsars movement can hang its hat on, it’s the fact that despite protesters having ...

Chinedu Okafor October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: Why is the IGP dismissing the protesters #5for5 demands? | #SARSmustEnd

For the better part of a week now, many of Nigeria’s youths across the entire country have admirably united under ...

Kola Muhammed October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Dear Nigerian Creatives, we need you for this #EndSARS movement | #EndSWAT

Every possible weapon in the arsenal has been brought out in the ongoing historic fight against police brutality and youth ...

Michael Isaac October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Is the approval of mental evaluations for Ex-SARS operatives enough to stop protests?

The Inspector-General of the police, Mohammed Adamu, has requested that all operatives of the now-defunct police unit, SARS, report at ...

Chinedu Okafor October 14, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: World’s most beloved athlete Cristiano Ronaldo contracts Covid-19

From the moment sporting leagues all over the world gradually and successively began reopening sporting events, the badgering question of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail