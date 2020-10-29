YNaijaEndSARSupdates: President Buhari warns of a second-wave but is there really a possibility of a looming lockdown?

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, took to his Twitter handle to notify Nigerians of a looming lockdown over concerns of a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the country; stating how it would have a negative impact on the nation’s economy. But could this be another veiled attempt at stopping matters related to the #EndSARS protest?

His tweet reads:

Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2020

Covid-19 is no doubt, a public health concern which has had a devastating impact globally. Looking at the global trend, it is quite unfortunate to note that Europe is reportedly experiencing a second wave of the pandemic with an increasing number of coronavirus cases and a rising death toll. France and Germany, among the affected countries, have reinstated another lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

But is there possibility that Nigeria will experience a surge in the number of coronavirus cases that would warrant a second lockdown; considering the declining the statistics over the last couple of months? Is this just an attempt to stop the #EndSARS protest?

According to reports, the country’s coronavirus cases peaked between May and early June, recording its highest number on June 20 when the cases increased to 800 in a single day. And about six months after the index case was discovered, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have been on the decline, quite the opposite of what obtains in other climes.

While it is important to observe global trends to help forecast the trajectory of the pandemic; it is also important that we keenly observe the peculiar way it affects our clime to determine our own best approach to addressing our unique situation.

A lockdown is not feasible at this time because the number of coronavirus cases is actually on the decline. This is not to say that we should throw caution to the wind and be careless about public health matters. Still, it rings more like a scare tactic than an actual concern. Contrary to what Buhari’s tweet might suggest, Nigeria’s cases don’t spell of impending doom or a second-wave. It seems like the President his admonishing Nigerians not to engage in any large public gatherings – such as protests.

LMAO, the trends in the other countries.??



do you even look at the trends in Nigeria.??



even #EndSARS was looked at when they decided to take it to the streets, but here on Twitter, all our voices don't matter, we've been saying #secureArewa, have you ever looked at that.?? — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) October 29, 2020

Pls Mr president, why can’t you come out and attend conferences that we can ask you different questions on issue on state of nation , endsars and police brutality.@MBuhari @YeleSowore @FemiFalanaSAN — oluwaseyi oyewole (@oluwaseyioyewo1) October 29, 2020

Everyone should be made to wear mask, maintain social distance and keep other protocols…



Nigeria will prevail pic.twitter.com/baDGQt0Gww — Ekitiketekan 🇳🇬 (@EkitiKetekan1) October 29, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂baba leave dat side. we dìnòr even have 1st wave and its nothing to do with your strategic actions. corona see how we suffer under your govt and took pity on us — iamtheOG (@IamtheOGee) October 29, 2020