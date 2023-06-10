‘You Can’t Even Look Me Straight in the Face If We Meet’- Kwankwaso replies Ganduje

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State and Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has brushed off assault threats made by ex-governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Ganduje’s remarks came in response to the recent demolition of buildings in Kano State, which he attributed to Kwankwaso.

After Ganduje’s visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday evening, he addressed State House correspondents. He stated that he would have slapped Kwankwaso had they met in Abuja.

However, Kwankwaso, in response, asserted that Ganduje would never dare to make such an attempt, emphasizing their political relationship.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso remarked, “I heard that he [Ganduje] said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet.”

Kwankwaso also revealed his plans to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu, stating that Tinubu had offered him an appointment, although a definitive decision had not been reached yet. He clarified that he had no intention of defecting from the NNPP.

Regarding the demolition in Kano, Kwankwaso informed that he had briefed President Tinubu and reached a mutual understanding. He mentioned that Tinubu was surprised to discover that the information relayed to him was false and expressed astonishment during their discussion.

Kwankwaso emphasized that governors, including Ganduje and Abba, were strictly prohibited from constructing on sites designated for mosques, schools, or similar purposes.

He stated, “We unequivocally prohibit any governor, irrespective of who they are, from constructing on sites designated for mosques, schools, or other similar purposes. We will inform them that it is unacceptable.”