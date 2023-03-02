You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best – Seun Kuti speaks on election result

The late musician Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun has finally spoken up on the 2023 Nigeria Elections. Famous for saying what he thinks without caring what others think, Kuti came to Instagram after the 2023 presidential election to offer his thoughts on the results.

Prior to the elections, the singer had a heated debate with Peter Okoye of PSquare over their differing opinions on who should lead the country.

Seun Kuti brought up the election, saying that Nigerians wanted the “lesser of three evils,” but they got the best. Moreover, he added that Nigerians often let celebrities sway their opinions even when they are only thinking of themselves.

Seun wrote, “When you realize that all your actors musicians , influencers ,comedians, politicians and business leaders are using your resources and support to become British and American citizens so their children don’t exist with yours maybe you will have sense enough to stop allowing them direct your life!!!You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best! May the best lie win!! Let’s know @mopcentre those ready for the work. It’s starts today!!”

Seun and Peter Okoye had been involved in several altercations in the past.

The issue started when Kuti said he believes that no politician can save Nigeria except for Nigerians themselves. Fela’s son insisted that even if Sowore wins the election, he cannot make any effective change in a country with PDP and APC-controlled states.

He went on to say that Peter Obi is an opportunist who switched to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries. The comment struck a nerve with Okoye, who has been an avid supporter of the Obi movement.

Reacting to this Peter Okoye wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”

He also insulted Kuti’s music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches.

