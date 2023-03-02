Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee, to meet Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

President-elect Bola Tinubu has established a committee to reconcile with the other presidential candidates who contested the election on Saturday.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made the announcement, saying the committees are made up of APC elders who “would shortly begin to meet with co-contestants of the President-elect in an attempt to soothe their loss in the just concluded Presidential Election.”

Tinubu of the APC won the election with 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, who received 6,101,533 votes, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, who received 1,496,726 votes.

In a statement sent by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu emphasized that Saturday’s presidential election was not rigged.

The statement reads partly: “The President-elect has set up committees to meet with the gentlemen who contested in the election for us to start the healing process.

“I belong to one of the committees. We are going to meet them and appeal to them so that we can work together.”