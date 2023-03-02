Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee, to meet Atiku, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

President-elect Bola Tinubu has established a committee to reconcile with the other presidential candidates who contested the election on Saturday.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made the announcement, saying the committees are made up of APC elders who “would shortly begin to meet with co-contestants of the President-elect in an attempt to soothe their loss in the just concluded Presidential Election.”

Tinubu of the APC won the election with 8,794,726 votes, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, who received 6,101,533 votes, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, who received 1,496,726 votes.

In a statement sent by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu emphasized that Saturday’s presidential election was not rigged.

The statement reads partly: “The President-elect has set up committees to meet with the gentlemen who contested in the election for us to start the healing process.

“I belong to one of the committees. We are going to meet them and appeal to them so that we can work together.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 1, 2023

INEC issues certificates of return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as the president ...

YNaija March 1, 2023

There’s wisdom in entrusting him with our future – Ganduje celebrates Tinubu’s win

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has congratulated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning the presidential election. ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Obi wins Ebonyi, Cross River as Atiku takes Bayelsa

Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election held in the states of Ebonyi and Cross ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Elections were credible, you can challenge results in court – INEC replies LP, PDP

INEC advises parties dissatisfied with presidential election results to go to court. Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, and ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Natasha Akpoti loses Kogi central senatorial seat to APC candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was unsuccessful in her campaign to represent Kogi’s central senatorial district in the ...

YNaija February 28, 2023

Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku to win FCT

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has won the election in the federal capital area (FCT). Obi beat ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail