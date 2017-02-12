7 things to expect at the 59th Grammy Awards show tonight

No Kanye West, No Drake, No Justin Bieber! There’s a few things (or is it people) you should not expect to see at the Grammy Awards tonight.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards event will hold tonight, 12 February at the same venue it has held in the last 17 years: Staples Center (except in 2003 when it was hosted in Madison Square Garden, New York).

To say that this year’s Grammys will be nothing like ever seen before will be a misrepresentation of the present reality of the awards ceremony. So, let’s help you mold your expectations, these are some of the things you should look out for at the Grammy Awards this Sunday:

A fresh host

For five years in a row, we had to watch veteran rapper, LL Cool J host the Grammy Awards ceremony. But this year, organisers decided it’s time for some new blood and they found that in James Corden. You must know James Corden, the guy from The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke. This guy!!!

James Corden hosting the show will resonate with the younger audience and with Carpool Karaoke, he’s spent good time driving around Los Angeles with the biggest names in the industry belted in his car singing along to their best jams so we do not see him doing any badly tonight. Maybe, he’ll even go the literal extra mile by driving on to the stage doing carpool karaoke.

2. Queen Beyonce with the twins

Technically, the Carter twins will be making their first, major public appearance since their mum announced their existence. And this will be at the Grammys. Not only will they show up at the event, they will also perform with their mum live on the Grammy stage so prepare to be wowed. Beyonce has been nominated in the three main categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Win or lose? She’ll still be Queen.

3. The Grammy Boycott

This year, some of the biggest stars have made it clear that they will not be attending the biggest ceremony that celebrates musical achievements. The general idea behind the boycott is the awards’ inability to still carry young music fans along. Millenials think the Grammys have lost relevance and the stars too are silently snubbing the event. Starting with Frank Ocean’s disinterest in submitting his 2016 album, Blonde for consideration, a move which led Kanye West to publicly announce that he would not attend the event if Ocean didn’t get a nod. Despite his eight nominations, Drake would rather be performing to his British fans in Manchester, England for his World Tour. As for Justin Bieber, his management is yet to respond to requests from Grammy organisers and we’re not sure they’ll be doing that tonight…

4. Political speeches

What better way to express discontent than before a massive crowd of mostly like-minded individuals who will nod and applaud you for speaking exactly their minds. All the major award shows that have held in the last three have had recipients turning their acceptance speeches into political rants directed at President Donald Trump. And the best part is this: Grammy Awards producer, Ken Ehrlich has said the political messages and anti-Trump statements are totally welcome on the Grammy stage. So, bring it on!

5. Trump’s morning after tweet(s)

The political speeches will happen and we’re sure of that but we’re double sure, President Trump will not stay silent on the morning that follows the Grammys. But who will he target in his Twitter attack?

6. The red carpet will burn

Not literally! We just mean it will be lit as the stars will show up in the best couture outfits that will outdo previous years. Remember Rihanna’s Giambattista Valli dress from 2015 Grammys?

7. The tributes and performances

The 2017 Grammys will pay tributes to George Michael and Prince. Maxwell has been hinted to be performing the Prince tribute so we’re not sure for now. We do know for sure that Lady Gaga, Adele, Chance the rapper, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many others will be performing.

