The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara led a four-man legislative team to visit President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on vacation in London, Channels Television reports.

Others in the delegation are, Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf and Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

According to a source in the National Assembly, the team left for London on Wednesday morning to meet with President Buhari.

