Buhari makes surprise appearance at NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday made a special appearance at the meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC holding at the presidential Villa, Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The NEC meeting is chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It was gathered that the President arrived the council chamber at about 12:30pm.

It was learnt that the governors had earlier resolved to visit Buhari after his return from London.

The President had reportedly offered to come down and meet them.

Members of NEC included state governors; the Central Bank governor; Ministers of Justice, Finance, and FCT.

Recall that Buhari recently returned from his vacation in London after about 49 days.