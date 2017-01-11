CNN responds to Trump’s allegations of false reporting

CNN has responded to allegations by President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump that it had reported falsely against him.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation maintained that it was fully confident in its reporting and encouraged Trump’s to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.

The statement said, “CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organisations.

“We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.

“We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticised our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.”

On Wednesday at a press conference, Trump refused to take a question from CNN Senior Correspondent, Jim Acosta, as he said CNN was a “terrible” organisation that reports “fake news”.

