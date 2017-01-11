The News Blog

Trump, CNN clash during press conference (WATCH)

President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump has clashed with news outfit, Cable Network News (CNN) at a press conference.

Trump, who was making his first press conference since his election refused to take a question from CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta.

Acosta made an attempt to ask Trump why he attacked the station, to which the president-elect, shut him down saying, “Your organisation is terrible”. Pointing to another reporter, while still addressing Acosta, Trump said, “She’s asking a question, don’t be rude.”

“I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Trump added.

