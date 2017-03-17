Davido in babymama mess, allegedly has a 4-year-old daughter

It appears singer Davido has been embroiled in a messy paternity scandal.

According to documents sent by an anonymous individual and revealed by @Subdeliveryman, the musician has a 4-year old daughter who he has refused to cater for.

The source claimed that Davido met his alleged babymama in Ibadan in 2013 but blocked all communication channels with her when he learnt she was pregnant.

The source alleged that Davido named the baby Veronica but refused to take financial responsibilities.

She added that the girl’s family wrote Davido’s family but they refused to do a DNA test after initially agreeing to it.

Recall that Davido already has a daughter, Imade with his babymama, Sophia.

There has also been reports that the singer is expected a baby from his Atlanta-based lover.