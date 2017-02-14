Donald Trump yet to tweet about phone call to Buhari hours after

US President Donald Trump has remained unusually silent about his phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The White House Twitter account, @whitehouse which is known for announcing the President’s engagements and discussions with other world leaders has also not mentioned anything about the phone conversation.

- Advertisement -



Trump who has a reputation for tweeting about everything and anything from his personal handle, @realDonaldTrump including late night comedy shows and TV ratings has not acknowledged the conversation.

He, however, tweeted about the visit of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justine Trudeau from his personal account.

Trump also posted a few videos and announcement about his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The Presidency has however released a statement about the phone conversation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama had confirmed yesterday that the Trump will be having a conversation with President Buhari.

One of his media aides, Femi Adeshina also released a press statement from the said phone conversation.

According to him, Trump promised to “cut a new deal” on selling weapons to Nigeria and also commended Buhari on the rescue of the Chibok girls.

But the United States government has refused to mention any such phone conversation hours after.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments