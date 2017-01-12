Entertainment Roundup: Olamide’s album makes it to top spot on Billboard chart, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez caught kissing outside LA restaurant | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Olamide’s album ‘The Glory’ climbs up on Billboard World Album chart

The Glory album is Olamide’s 6th studio album and was released at the third edition of Olamide Live in Concert that held on 26 December.

Barely few days after its release, the album made its debut on the 6th spot on the Billboard World Album chart. After staying two weeks on the chart, it is currently on the number 14 spot.

Patoranking, Reminisce and Kiss Daniel are some of the other Nigerian artistes whose albums have made it to the Billboard World Album chart.

Selena Gomez caught in PDA moments with The Weeknd

It’s been barely two months since Canadian singer, The Weeknd and model, Bella Hadid ended their 18-month relationship but it looks like the Starboy singer has moved on quicker.

The Weeknd was caught on Tuesday night kissing Selena Gomez, who used to be in a relationship with Justin Bieber. Sources told E! News that the ‘couple’ dined together in a restaurant in Los Angeles for over three hours and enjoyed each other’s company.

According to the source, Selena was all over him as they walked out of the restaurant and waited for their cars; hugging, kissing and looking in love with him. They reportedly left together in his car while Selena’s car followed behind.

Other sources say The Weeknd had always had an eye for Selena and thinks she’s talented and sexy.

The case of the ex…

Following the news of the upcoming romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Bella Hadid has unfollowed Selena on Instagram. It was discovered that Bella left Selena’s list on Wednesday afternoon.

Bella and The Weeknd had dated for 18 months up until they split in November 2016.

DJ Jimmy Jatt drops video for Orekelewa, featuring Davido

For this dance track, DJ Jimmy Jatt teams up with Davido. Orekelewa was produced by Young Jon and the video features club scenes.

Watch here:

Empire renewed for Season 4 by Fox

Popular TV series, Empire is not going anywhere soon as television network, Fox has announced a renewal for a fourth season.

The announcement was made at the 2017 Winter TCA press tour on Wednesday. In the last three seasons, Empire has maintained its spot as TV’s number 1 broadcast drama with season 3’s finale episode garnering about 7.57 million viewers.

