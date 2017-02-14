I will pursue Nigeria’s development at the UN – Amina Mohammed

Minister of Environment and Deputy UN Secretary-General designate, Amina Mohammed has said she would pursue the development of Nigeria and Africa.

She was appointed deputy Secretary-General by Antonio Gueterres last year December.

Mohammed thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving her the opportunity to serve within and outside the country.

She said her job in Nigeria as a minister as prepared her for the role at the United Nations.

Mohammed said her experience in the National Assembly, during which she faced the lawmakers on various issues, had also made her stronger to confront the global task.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Mohammed’s appointment to the UN was a blessing to Nigeria.

“We are confident that her appointment was a win-win to Nigeria and the UN.

“To have her in the UN will make the implementation of the Sustainable l Development Goals (SGDs) achievable for Nigeria and the world.”

