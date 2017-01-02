Nigeria is destined to be great – Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria will fulfil its destiny.

In a statement by his Media Office to celebrate the New Year, Asiwaju Tinubu said, ”The last year witnessed a lot of sacrifices on the part of Nigerians. The government of APC is mindful. It is the necessary pain before the gain. As we move into a new year the pains will ease off in certain areas as the policies and initiatives of the Buhari-led government begin to yield, needed relief and dividends.

“Now that we have a leadership that is committed, focused and people oriented, we must align to make Nigeria work. We are a people blessed by God and destined to be great. The path to greatness is often not smooth. But I am confident that Nigeria will arrive and fulfil her manifest destiny. Let us all in 2017 pray and hope for a new county where feeding and shelter will not be a challenge and more of our people will find work to do.

“Happy new year and God bless our nation.”

