NUPENG to begin 3-day warning strike on Wednesday

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has said it would begin a 3-day warning strike on Wednesday over indiscriminate sack of workers by International Oil Companies.

NUPENG also said some of the IOCs have refused to allow their workers join union.

The union has been at loggerheads with IOCs over unfair treatment and sack of workers.

NUPENG recently shut down all depots of Total Big. Ltd over indiscriminate sack of workers.

Chevron was alleged to have sacked over 300 NUPENG members without benefits late last year

The company also reportedly failed to recall the workers after the Ministry of Labour and Employment ordered that all parties return to status quo.

PENGASSAN also accused Mobil of sacking over 100 workers without following laid down procedure.

The National Executive Council of NUPEG will be holding an emergency NEC in Abuja tomorrow, ahead of commencement of the strike.

