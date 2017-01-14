Omojuwa says EXACTLY what needs to be said about the Disgraceful Ajimobi 

When will Nigerian politicians learn that the whole idea of having a political position is to lead, not bully?
Aggrieved students of LAUTECH, Oyo, protest the closing of their school for long months to their Governor, who should be their champion, but how does he respond? Like someone challenged him to a brawl in a bar.
Japhet Omojuwa captures our sentiments to Ajimobi’s utterances perfectly.
See below
It is very unfortunate and tragic that a governor can speak like this. No sense of humility, no tact, no respect, not even for the students to start with, but for his own office. He spoke like a conventional man of power who finds his self worth in the position. I know there will be people who will rationalize and excuse this but after you are done doing that publicly, at least go back to your privacy and tell yourself the one truth that needs to be told; this is not an example of good leadership, it is a classic example of what leadership is not about. He actually even asked for violence, promising to match it. He provoked the crowd. Even asked for a student to be picked from the crowd – classic authoritarian act. I have seen people do and say worse things to presidents and governors in countries where governors aren't lame ducks without money from the central government and what you get is a respectful response from the office holder – because he or she knows his or legitimacy is derived from the votes of the people. Why do we even treat power like it is permanent? Some of those who ran this country less than 2 years ago have spent time in and out of prison, some can't even leave the country or some other country they ran to, they went from moving in loud convoys everywhere now moving without wanting to be seen. Power is transient and the purpose of power is not to throw it in the face of those who elected you. I have been hearing about Governor Ajimobi's arrogance and always passed it off as the usual talk against those in power. Surely, he has removed whatever doubts I had on that front. This is a tragic example of how not to be a leader! #Leadership #ExemplaryLeaders #Ajimobi #SaharaReporters
Tell them!