LAUTECH students to stage protest over 7-month strike

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho will stage a protest on January 9 over the continued closure of the institution.

In a statement made available to The Punch by Juwon Sanyaolu, acting secretary general, Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neo-Liberal Attacks, the protest is to kick against the planned school fees hike.

“The January 9 mass action is for the outright rejection of the imminent fee hike in LAUTECH and to call for adequate funding of the campus and unconditional reinstatement of the Students Union of the school,” Sanyaolu wrote.

“The declaration of the date as a day of mass action against the aforementioned was a product of the congress of LAUTECH students which premised its conclusion of an imperative mass action on the need to mobilise Nigerian students, youths and activists against further attacks that would soon befall our entire tertiary institutions across the country.

“The fact is that fees hike has never solved the challenges of underfunding in LAUTECH or any other tertiary institution. Rather, it has always deprived students from poor backgrounds access to affordable education.

“We, therefore, maintain that it should under no circumstance be substituted for adequate funding of education.”

