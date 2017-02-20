Patience Jonathan files new lawsuit against EFCC

Former first lady, Patience Jonathan has filed another lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the invasion of her property in Port Harcourt.

Mrs. Jonathan’s counsel, Granville Abibo disclosed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen outside the court room.

He said they were in court to stop the EFCC from intimidating Mrs. Jonathan.

Abibo said, “You are aware that Mrs. Jonathan has always tried to be law abiding despite being harassed and intimidated by the media trials.

“The court being the last hope of the common man and that is why we have come to court. But you know in court the other party has the right to reply but the matter has just be adjourned because the EFCC just brought a notice to court today which we need to respond to.

“For us we have put the facts on the table truthfully. The EFCC took the first shot by freezing her accounts but they have refused to stop there. They have also gone ahead to take other unnecessary actions which we feel is violating her rights.”

The former first lady’s human rights suit against the EFCC has been fixed for April 24th by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

Mrs. Jonathan is also asking the court to unfreeze $15.5 million seized by the EFCC.

