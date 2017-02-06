Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are at loggerheads over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the PDP, the president erred by sending a letter to the National Assembly, extending his leave, without telling Nigerians his health status nor when he would resume.

Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a telephone interview with The Punch.

He said, “The President should know he is not a private citizen.

“He should know that Nigerians are the ones paying his health bills and therefore, he should tell them the true state of his health.

“He should not treat Nigerians with levity and he should also know what is obtainable in civilised countries. Nigeria is not a jungle.

“Imagine the President talking about a leave extension but not saying when he would resume?

“Medical tests have dates of collection of results. It can’t be open-ended without dates,” he said.

But, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said president Buhari needs prayers and has done the right thing by informing the National Assembly.

Abdullahi stated, “This is the President of the country. The elections are over; he is our President, he is the President of Nigeria not that of the APC or the PDP. If the President has told us that he needs to stay back to do some other medical things, it behoves us, as responsible citizens, to pray for him and stop sensing an opportunity to retaliate.

“Does the PDP know more than what we have been told? What we know is what we have been told.

“We believe that the President has demonstrated an acute sense of responsibility. We are all living witnesses to our recent history where a President travelled and did not even communicate to the National Assembly the appropriate document to make the then Vice-President act in his stead.

“But this is a President that, on every occasion that he has to travel, he not only communicate to the National Assembly, but creates the enabling environment and the space for the Vice-President to act as President in his absence.

“I don’t know why people will start going green in the eyes as if we are actually hoping that tragedy befalls this country.

“The PDP should not behave in a way that will make Nigerians begin to think that it is actually spreading the rumour that the President is dead.”

